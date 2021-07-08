Cancel
Family Relationships

Celebrity Single Moms Who Do It All

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 13 days ago
Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Mother knows best! Celebrities — including Amber Heard, Mindy Kaling and Charlize Theron — are proud to be single parents to their adorable little ones. While balancing careers in Hollywood, these famous ladies are bringing up children on their own and making it look easy.

In July 2021, Heard announced that she’d decided to go through the surrogacy process and welcomed her first child, daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, by herself.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote via Instagram. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Fellow stars were quick to share their congratulations with the Aquaman actress.

“Congratulations. It’s absolutely the best part of life,” Andie MacDowell wrote. “Congratulations ❤️,” added Jason Momoa.

Kaling also chose to embrace motherhood on her own. In December 2017, she welcomed her daughter, Katherine. Less than three years later, the mother-daughter duo’s little family grew when baby brother Spencer was born in secret during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, the Office actress has always made it clear that she has assistance when it comes to raising her children.

“I’m in a privileged position because I have help, you know, and I know that’s not the case for all American women,” Kaling told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019. “I’m a single mom, but I have the means to have help. … I work incredibly hard. It’s like, work hard, play hard. I definitely work more hard than I play hard. And so I think that’s not bad. I think that I have never gotten anything easily and that’s OK!”

Scroll to see more celebrity moms who are rocking single motherhood:

