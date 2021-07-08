Cancel
YouTuber sets new world record after scoffing 200 Jaffa Cakes and Oreos in under 40 minutes

By Will Barker
FOOD fan Max Stanford set a new world record after scoffing 200 biccies in less than 40 minutes.

His challenge saw him wolf down Jaffa Cakes, Oreos and Chips Ahoy cookies that had a gut-busting total of 11,000 calories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZHZb_0arP0okU00
Max Stanford set a new world record after scoffing 200 biccies in less than 40 minutes Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNoio_0arP0okU00
Max wolfed down Jaffa Cakes, Oreos and Chips Ahoy cookies that had a gut-busting total of 11,000 calories Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCVi6_0arP0okU00
Max said: 'Everybody did say to have tea with them' Credit: Caters

And all he had to help wash them down — one every 12 seconds — was water.

Max, 33, said: “Everybody did say to have tea with them.

“I try to stick with water, but it sometimes does differ.

“If I start to get flavour fatigue, I will mix up having something else like Diet Coke or coffee.

“The sugar rush hit me hard afterwards so there was no room for dinner.”

Max’s biscuit challenge was the latest in a series of videos on his Max vs Food YouTube channel.

Some of his other challenges include eating a tower of 100 fish fingers, and munching his way through 50 tacos in under an hour.

Max added: “I firstly always think what I’d like to eat because it is all a bit of fun for me really.

“I’m not a competitor but people like to say I compete at a pro level.

"However, it’s a hobby for me.

“I always like to think what would make for a fun video. Speed and quantity is my usual mindset when planning these videos.

“I am also always on the hunt for new products which the public may be interested in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgKqh_0arP0okU00
Max said: 'If I start to get flavour fatigue, I will mix up having something else like Diet Coke or coffee' Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LN0SK_0arP0okU00
Max added: 'The sugar rush hit me hard afterwards so there was no room for dinner' Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SseVZ_0arP0okU00
Max said: 'I firstly always think what I’d like to eat because it is all a bit of fun for me really' Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnZC7_0arP0okU00
Max’s biscuit challenge was the latest in a series of videos on his Max vs Food YouTube channel Credit: Caters

His biscuit task was part of a double-hander with American pal Joshua Krady, who also ate 200 cookies in a UK vs US challenge for July 4.

Max, from South London, also hopes to qualify for a US hotdog eating contest.

He said: “Being able to compete in one of those tournaments would be cool.”

