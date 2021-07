Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHEASTERN CHESTER...NORTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA AND CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES At 539 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Radnor Township, or 11 miles east of West Chester, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Norristown, Phoenixville, West Norriton, East Norriton, Conshohocken, Ambler, Swarthmore, Collegeville, Narberth, Trappe, Bryn Mawr, Lima, Trout Lake, Radnor Township, Gradyville, Valley Forge, Broomall, Plymouth Meeting and Paoli. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 319 and 339. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 24. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 337. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 3 and 19. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH