The ASOT 1000 Utrecht Lineup Has Landed

By Grant Gilmore
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn O’Callaghan, Solarstone, Bryan Kearney, and plenty more will join Armin van Buuren for the ASOT 1000 celebration in Utrecht!. The celebrations surrounding A State of Trance (ASOT) kicked off earlier this year as the renowned broadcast helmed by Armin van Buuren reached its milestone 1000th episode. Not only did they count down some of the biggest tunes that graced the show over the past two decades in the lead-up, but crafted up a special experience for their faithful followers around the globe. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic pushed the official party for ASOT 1000 in Utrecht to the month of September, with editions in Moscow and Krakow announced soon after for October, but the hype hasn’t plateaued for the upcoming show in the slightest.

