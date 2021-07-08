Insomniac Drops Lineup for Crush SF 2021

CircoLoco is taking their show on the road in the US this fall with star-studded lineups for their stops in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. While the parties may have stopped during the pandemic, that didn’t slow CircoLoco down from continuing to press on with new concepts during that time. The renowned party-throwers teamed up with Rockstar Games to create a new record label, CircoLoco Records, which has already begun to feature some of the scene’s heavy-hitters while crafting up new ideas as well. For their latest announcement, the Ibiza behemoth brand has looked to longtime partners Teksupport to bring showcases to select cities this fall.