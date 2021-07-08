Cancel
Insomniac Drops Lineup for Crush SF 2021

By Raven Wright
edmidentity.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis August, Insomniac brings Crush back to San Francisco with a stunning lineup featuring Blossom, Wuki, Good Times Ahead, and more!. Insomniac Events is feeling the love these days, especially now that live music events are back in full force in California. Following the success of Day Trip Festival this past Fourth of July holiday weekend, the biggest promoters in the scene continue to announce more events up and down the West Coast. And today, Insomniac is surprising the Bay Area with a pretty sweet announcement – the return of Crush SF.

