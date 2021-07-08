Cancel
Tornado Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Suffolk by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Suffolk The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Northeastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina The southwestern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The southeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 539 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sunbury, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Corapeake around 550 PM EDT. Downtown Suffolk around 605 PM EDT. Chesapeake around 610 PM EDT. Suffolk around 615 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Kilby, Savage, Acorn Hill, Nurney, Suffolk Airport, Saunders, Sandy Cross and Magnolia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

