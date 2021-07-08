Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

The Big Gem Show at HTCC closed

xpopress.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I received word from the owner of the Hotel Tucson City Center that The 2022 Big Gem Show at that hotel has been canceled. With the additional cancellation earlier of the Arizona Mineral & Fossil Show at the El Conquistador Hilton, that leaves approximately 200 fossil dealers looking for new venues. We — the Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences (AAPS) — will post information for our members from Tucson and Denver show promoters with available space and contact information in future newsletters. There is still time to find a venue for the 2022 Tucson Shows and we will continue to post information in the Newsletter through the remainder of the year.

xpopress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Htcc#Aaps#Newsletter
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy