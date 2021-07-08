The Big Gem Show at HTCC closed

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I received word from the owner of the Hotel Tucson City Center that The 2022 Big Gem Show at that hotel has been canceled. With the additional cancellation earlier of the Arizona Mineral & Fossil Show at the El Conquistador Hilton, that leaves approximately 200 fossil dealers looking for new venues. We — the Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences (AAPS) — will post information for our members from Tucson and Denver show promoters with available space and contact information in future newsletters. There is still time to find a venue for the 2022 Tucson Shows and we will continue to post information in the Newsletter through the remainder of the year.