Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Andre Drummond Says Lakers Criticism Was Just Promotion For His NFT Collection

By Ryan Phillips
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mG8lN_0arOzweB00

Andre Drummond publicly criticized Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel this week. The two-time All-Star claimed in an Instagram comment that he could have dominated in the paint for the Lakers if Vogel had played him more.

Skip Bayless even got in on the act, referring to the 27-year-old center as "Kareem Abdul-Drummond".

Yeah. That's a thing that actually happened. In the public eye.

It turns out, Drummond is just a marketing genius. It was apparently all a plan, as he was getting his name in the news before releasing an NFT collection on Friday.

He went on ESPN's The Jump on Thursday and essentially said he was just trying to get into headlines before dropping his NFT. He further explained that he had a great experience with the Lakers and learned a lot from being around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Drummond also spoke of his time with the Lakers as if it was in the past, so it looks like the two parties are headed in different directions.

Basically, to sum up, we're now at a point where players are starting controversy on social media solely to pump up products they're pushing. It's a brave new world.

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers Criticism#Lopez Ayton#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Lakers Reportedly Want to Bring Lonzo Ball Back

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to retool their roster after falling short in their title defense, bowing out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. Injuries played a significant role in their early playoff exit and the team can't do much other than wish for better luck next year in that regard. But this year's team was flawed. The spacing wasn't as good as it was during their 2020 championship run, and quality three-point shooters are a must when the offense runs through LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That will be the No. 1 priority heading into this year's edition of free agency.
POTUSPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Pete Alonso Dominates Home Run Derby; Team USA Loses to Australia; LeBron James Wants to Retire a Laker

Pete Alonso dominates Home Run Derby ... Shohei Ohtani out in first round ... Cuban president moves to snuff out freedom protests ... Joe Biden backs Cuban protesters ... Texas Democrats leave state to block GOP election bill vote ... Stock futures mostly flat heading into Tuesday ... RIP Charlie Robinson ... FDA attaches warning to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine ... GOP's top lawyer called election fraud claims a "joke" ... Elon Musk defends SolarCity deal ... "French Dispatch" earns rave reviews at Cannes ... Cedric the Entertainer to host 2021 Emmy Awards ... Team USA lost again, this time to Australia ... Willie Green the frontrunner for the Pelicans job ... Stanley Cup dented during Lightning celebration ... LeBron James wants to finish his career with the Lakers ...
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Best Guards The Lakers Should Target This Offseason

Many fans expected the Los Angeles Laker to be one of the final teams remaining in the playoffs when July rolled around. Instead, the Lakers were bounced in the first round by the eventual Western Conference representative in the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers could not escape the injury bug and now face a slew of decisions to make.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Superteam: 5 Perfect Targets

The disappointing first-round exit by the Los Angeles Lakers has many implications. For starters, it exposed the team’s need to stay healthy. Despite bringing veteran role players to the team in Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol, the star power was not enough when Anthony Davis was injured. With...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Nets: Montrezl Harrell And No. 22 Pick For Spencer Dinwiddie

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets both fell way short of their ultimate goal, which is winning a championship. However, we all know that part of their struggles can be attributed to injury, as key superstars were injured for both teams. Both teams will also face some roster decisions in the offseason, as key non-superstar players on both teams will be entering free agency.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Here is the best player the Los Angeles Lakers could target for Kyle Kuzma

The 2020-21 season was a disappointing one for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the NBA Bubble, they couldn’t make it out of the first round in this year’s playoffs. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in six games and injuries played a big part in the Lakers’ letdown.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

3 Powerful Superteams That Could Be Created Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets are the closest squad to being a superteam in the NBA right now. With Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant slated to be teammates next year, the Nets should be heavily favored to win the championship in 2022. The Lakers and Warriors are very close to...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals his favorite big man in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar indicated in a new interview that among current players, his favorite big man is Lakers forward Anthony Davis. Abdul-Jabbar, who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles from 1975 to 1989, offered his comments about Davis in connection with the Hall of Famer’s appearance on the cover of NBA 2K22’s 75th Anniversary Edition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy