Space Yacht Cruises Through a Constellation of Rising Stars on ‘Tech My House Vol. 2’

Space Yacht releases the second volume of Tech My House, and it’s packed with fresh faces and trippy tunes set to send you into orbit!. When it comes to throwing a fierce party, Space Yacht never disappoints. But when the pandemic hit, founders Rami Perlman and Henry Lu realized that they were going to have to get extra creative to keep their beloved brand alive while supporting the dreamers looking to breakthrough. From Twitch and their Tune Reactor show came the birth of their label and the first Tech My House compilation as they blasted past their boundaries while staying true to their mission. Today, we celebrate the next batch of rising stars with the official release of Tech My House Vol. 2!