Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Space Yacht Cruises Through a Constellation of Rising Stars on ‘Tech My House Vol. 2’

By Maria Clinton
edmidentity.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Yacht releases the second volume of Tech My House, and it’s packed with fresh faces and trippy tunes set to send you into orbit!. When it comes to throwing a fierce party, Space Yacht never disappoints. But when the pandemic hit, founders Rami Perlman and Henry Lu realized that they were going to have to get extra creative to keep their beloved brand alive while supporting the dreamers looking to breakthrough. From Twitch and their Tune Reactor show came the birth of their label and the first Tech My House compilation as they blasted past their boundaries while staying true to their mission. Today, we celebrate the next batch of rising stars with the official release of Tech My House Vol. 2!

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech House#Cruises#Tech My House#Oba Ashi#Space Yacht#A R#Chapter Verse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Cars
News Break
Music
Related
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Wander Through the Fixed Constellations of Artist Silvia Bächli

On view at Milan’s Galleria Raffaella Cortese. Drawing is one of the first mediums anyone picks up when entering the world of art making. At 65 years old, it continues to be one of the primary forms of expression for Swiss artist, Silvia Bächli. The Basel-born artist draws with a...
Musicedmidentity.com

Legendary Artist Rusko Dives Into His New DnB Tune

One of the bass music scene’s most beloved artists, Rusko, swung by to chat about growing up in the UK, his recent shift to DnB, and more. There are certain artists whose names you hear and an immense wave of memories come flooding back – one of those being the dubstep don himself, Rusko. The UK-born producer has been a staple in the dubstep scene since his emergence in 2006 with this first release on Dub Police, SNES Dub, and he still continues to do amazing things for the bass community in the present.
Tennisedmidentity.com

CircoLoco Announces Lineups for USA Tour

CircoLoco is taking their show on the road in the US this fall with star-studded lineups for their stops in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. While the parties may have stopped during the pandemic, that didn’t slow CircoLoco down from continuing to press on with new concepts during that time. The renowned party-throwers teamed up with Rockstar Games to create a new record label, CircoLoco Records, which has already begun to feature some of the scene’s heavy-hitters while crafting up new ideas as well. For their latest announcement, the Ibiza behemoth brand has looked to longtime partners Teksupport to bring showcases to select cities this fall.
Musicedmidentity.com

Get to Know the House Stylings of aboywithabag

Chicago-based rising artist aboywithabag is beginning to turn heads with his fresh take on house music and gave us a glimpse into his mind!. Since first falling in love with music, Sai Aditya, known professionally as aboywithabag, has made giant strides in his path towards becoming a DJ and producer over the years. Born and raised in India, but also finding a home in Chicago where he currently lives, he’s looked to blend an array of musical influences from his upbringing together in harmony with modern sounds found in his releases – all while igniting dancefloors simultaneously along the way.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Gifts Memphis Bleek An Iced-Out Roc-A-Fella Chain

Some bonds can never be broken, and the loyalty between JAY-Z and his longtime protege Memphis Bleek continues to hold strong. For many fans, Reasonable Doubt marked the introduction to both parties, with Bleek holding it down alongside Hov on the classic "Coming Of Age." From that point on, Bleek was a fixture on many of JAY's releases, including Hard Knock Life, The Life & Times Of S. Carter, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia, and Blueprint 2.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
NBAphilasun.com

“Magic” Johnson and his wife Cookie took friends on a cruise around the Mediterranean aboard their yacht for 4th of July

Welcome to the family. Just nine days after Nick Cannon welcomed newborn twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ and influencer Abby De La Rosa, the “Masked Singer” host welcomed his seventh child with Alyssa Scott on June 23. Scott took to social media to post photos of her son, Zen S. Cannon, with the caption, “I will love you for eternity 6-23-21,” confirming her little one’s arrival. ……….
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
SportsPosted by
E! News

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

Family and friends are mourning the loss of surfer Óscar Serra. The 22-year-old star passed away on July 17 following a tragic surfing accident in Puerto Escondido, Mexico. The Spanish surfer sustained fatal injuries after falling from a wave that rose to 6 feet before he hit the ocean floor, according to Men's Health, which cited local media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy