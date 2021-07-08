Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Canadian Football League-XFL End Partnership Talks

By Associated Press
Posted by 
ESPN 99.1
ESPN 99.1
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League’s partnership talks with the XFL have ended. In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership. Neither side said who initiated talks, only that they’d agreed to collaborate on ways to grow football. That...

espn991.com

Comments / 0

ESPN 99.1

ESPN 99.1

Sioux Falls, SD
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 99.1 has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Ambrosie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfl#American Football#Ap#Xfl#Cfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Footballamericanpeoplenews.com

XFL planning 2023 return after talks on partnership with CFL tabled

The XFL announced on Wednesday that it is planning to relaunch in 2023 after talks with the Canadian Football League about collaboration between the two leagues were tabled. The XFL and CFL both said in separate statements that the decision was jointly reached between the leagues. “Our talks with the...
NFLxflnewshub.com

Could Canada Dust Off the ‘Canadian Football Act’, to Stop an XFL Invasion?

In 1974, under the threat of the World Football League (WFL) expanding to Toronto, the Canadian Minister of Health, Marc Lalonde introduced a bill (C-22) to protect the Canadian Football League from direct competition. It was again brought up in 1983 when the USFL wanted to play in Canada, and yet again in 2007 when the NFL was thought to want a franchise north of the border.
Footballamericanpeoplenews.com

The CFL and XFL will not be working together

The idea seemed far-fetched to start with the different rules and field sizes. And on Wednesday, the CFL announced it is no longer pursuing a working relationship with the XFL. “Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive. While we remain...
NFLlrmonline.com

XFL Plans To Relaunch Spring 2023 After Talks With CFL Tabled

The XFL announced yesterday that plans are in place to relaunch the spring football league in 2023. The announcement came after both the XFL and CFL tabled talks of a collaborative partnership had been tabled. The CFL is moving forward with its upcoming season later this year after the league...
RugbyBBC

Super League: Rugby Football League warn clubs about postponements

Super League clubs have been warned by the game's governing body they could face a potential points deduction if they call off matches in an attempt to gain an unfair advantage. Two of Sunday's four fixtures were postponed under Covid protocols. A total of 12 games have been postponed for...
Footballxflnewshub.com

XFL: New Questions Emerge About The League’s 2023 International Plans

After months of rampant speculation about The XFL and CFL potentially forming a hybrid on the field or even potentially merging their business strategies off the field, both leagues officially and amicably announced this week that their lengthy collaboration talks are over for now and maybe forever. Supporters and followers...
NFLPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Intercept Wines announces partnership with Pro Football Hall of Fame

Partnership comes during the same year owner Charles Woodson is to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame. – Intercept Wines is excited to announce a yearlong partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the proud wine partner for the 2021-2022 season. This comes during the same year in which 18-year NFL veteran and owner of Intercept Wines, Charles Woodson, is to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.
Combat Sportsnewstalkflorida.com

What Next For The XFL?

A marriage with the CFL is not coming. The new owners of the XFL led by The Rock, the one-time college football player turned wrestler turned actor, Dwayne Johnson, have struck out in an attempt to do business with the Canadian Football League. The struggling CFL and the third incarnation of the XFL talked about having some sort of working agreement but have decided to go their separate ways although they could date again. The XFL was planning to start in 2022 but the kickoff date has been pushed back to 2023 which will be almost three years after the second XFL’s final play. Last October, the new XFL owners were contacting the people who ran the stadiums in the eight cities that had XFL franchises in 2020. The old XFL cities included St. Louis and the people who ran the city’s domed stadium listened to the XFL’s opening pitch. Johnson and his partners didn’t have to invest much in getting the league out of bankruptcy spending just $15 million. The 2020 version of the XFL and the 2019 Alliance of American Football did reasonably well out of the gate on TV when the leagues’ kicked off after the Super Bowl and then the ratings plummeted. As the weather got warmer, as other sports options multiplied on TV, the interest in the XFL and AAF dwindled.
NFLwvtm13.com

NFL Flag Football League Game for HABD youth

HOOVER, Ala. — NFL Flag Football League Game for HABD youth. The winning team will move on to play in the National Championship in California during the Super Bowl. Learn more in the video above.
Premier Leaguesportspromedia.com

National Lacrosse League secures Canadian rights deal with TSN

TSN to air top-pick weekly match and the postseason. The US-based National Lacrosse League (NLL) has agreed a comprehensive broadcast deal with TSN to bring live matches and other lacrosse content to the Canadian pay-TV sports broadcaster’s linear and live streaming platforms for the first time since 2016. The 14-team...
Footballxflnewshub.com

XFL/CFL Talks Are Over, Argos To The XFL? Coach AJ Smith Talks XFL & TSL – 109

XFL & CFL End Talks, XFL season to officially begin in 2023. Could the Toronto Argonauts jump to the XFL? Josh Davis talks to AJ Smith coach in the XFL and TSL, Latest XFL & Player Movement, and more. Plus, your emails and social. We are live Mondays on YouTube @ 8 pm ET. CFL Show goes live Wednesday on CFL News Hub YT Channel.
NFLCoinTelegraph

Argentinian league rebrands to Torneo Socios.com with new partnership

Argentina’s top pro-soccer league is getting a rebrand after it secured a new sponsorship deal with Chiliz, the creators of fan tokens and the Socios.com blockchain rewards app. According to a July 15 announcement from Socios, the partnership with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) will see the Primera Division renamed...
SportsSportsnet.ca

Blue Bombers sign veteran Canadian kicker Tyler Crapigna to CFL deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Canadian kicker Tyler Crapigna on Tuesday. Crapigna, of Ottawa, was recently released by the Montreal Alouettes. The former McMaster Marauder has made 98-of-115 career field-goal attempts in the CFL (85.2 per cent). Crapigna, 28, was originally drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in 2014....
NFLsgbonline.com

American Flag Football League Launches First National Youth League

The American Flag Football League (AFFL) announced the launch of its American Flag Football League Youth Division. Set to kick off this fall, the launch will include the proprietary AFFL Go App that will serve as a resource for coaches, players and parents. The new youth league expects to have more...
NFLamericanfootballinternational.com

Tough competition around the league as Global players vie for jobs in CFL training camp

Canadian football is back and so are the pro football dreams of more than 30 international athletes fighting for a job through the CFL’s Global program. High hopes for the league and its Global players were crushed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing about the cancelation of the 2020 season and massive financial losses. It was the first time a Grey Cup wasn’t awarded since World War 1 and the ensuing Spanish flu pandemic saw the game canceled from 1916-1919 and the future of the CFL was very much placed in question.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

CFL: Offensive Stat Analysis

The CFL is back and ready for action. The league will kick off on August 5th and pick up exactly where it left off with a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Before that, we will get a feel for what each team will look like heading into the season as training camps are underway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy