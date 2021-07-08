Cancel
Newport, TN

Both drivers cited in Tuesday crash

Newport Plain Talk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth drivers were cited for a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Cosby Highway near the entrance to Walmart. The Newport Police report states that Adam Pierce, 39, Newport, was traveling southbound on Cosby Highway in his 2013 Dodge pickup. As Pierce neared the intersection, the report says that his cell phone rang causing him to look down and back up. As he did, he found an unknown vehicle stopped in the travel lane for the yellow light.

