Public Safety

Two gangsters jailed after smuggling £480k worth of cocaine in sausage boxes

By Mike Sullivan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
TWO gangsters have been jailed after they were caught smuggling £480,000 worth of cocaine inside sausage boxes.

Cops had Eyaldas Stanionis, 52, and Arunas Zemaitis, 49, bang to rights as they did a deal involving the boxes at an M25 service station.

Gangsters smuggled £480,000 worth of cocaine inside sausage boxes

Lorry driver Zemaitis had earlier arrived from France with a bag for Stanionis.

Kent officers then followed Stanionis for 30 miles to a car park in Chatham, where they found three food boxes with Dutch sausage branding — each containing a kilo block of cocaine.

Amphetamines, cannabis and three mobile phones were also found at Stanionis’s home in Rye, East Sussex.

Zemaitis was nicked a week later trying to board a ferry in Dover.

Evaldas Stanionis, 52, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail
Arunas Zemaitis, 49, admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine

Police said they were “part of a sophisticated and well organised crime group” plotting to supply cocaine in Kent.

At Maidstone crown court, Stanionis got seven-and-a-half years after admitting charges of supplying cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines.

Zemaitis, of Lithuania, admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine and got six years.

New York City, NY
The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain's largest newspaper and a member of the UK's press regulator, IPSO.

