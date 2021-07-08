Cancel
Ohio State

Men's hoops: Ohio State announces full non-conference schedule highlighted by Duke, Xavier

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State will open the 2021-22 men's basketball season with a Nov. 9 game against Akron at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes announced their complete non-conference schedule, some of which was previously known. In addition to an appearance in the Fort Myers Tip-off and games against Duke, Xavier and Kentucky, Ohio State has a slate of 11 games that includes home games against Bowling Green, Niagara, Towson, Tennessee Martin and New Orleans.

