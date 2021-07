United Way of Alexander County Launches “365 Drive” to Help Local Small Businesses. Dianne Little, United Way of Alexander County President, has announced a new program designed to give local small businesses more exposure. The “365 Drive” is open to businesses of fewer than 25 employees in exchange for a yearly contribution of $365 (one dollar per day). Businesses may manage their contribution in several ways. They may pay the entire amount, divide their payment into installments, host an in-store promotion where proceeds go towards their pledge, or engage their employees in a business-wide campaign.