Alabama State

Buffalo Rock Pepsi, Target Join Forces to Help Students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

By Noah Lueker
Posted by 
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buffalo Rock, Tuscaloosa's local Pepsi distributor, has partnered with Operation Backpack, Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama, the YMCA of Tuscaloosa and their newest sponsor, Target of Tuscaloosa, to collect school supplies for children in need. Operation Backpack is a nationwide fundraising initiative designed to provide children in need...

953thebear.com

