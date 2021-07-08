US Black and Latino Communities Often Have Low Vaccination Rates – But Blaming Vaccine Hesitancy Misses the Mark
By: Elisa J. Sobo, San Diego State University; Diana Schow, Idaho State University, and Stephanie McClure, University of Alabama. By early July 2021, nearly two-thirds of all U.S. residents 12 years and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 55% were fully vaccinated. But uptake varies drastically by region – and it is lower on average among non-white people.bkreader.com
Comments / 0