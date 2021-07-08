Cancel
U.S. Treasury auctions to provide demand 'gut check' as yields fall

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (Reuters) – Spiking prices for U.S. Treasuries that have sent yields to five-month lows could test demand for $62 billion of longer-term government debt due to be auctioned next week, analysts said on Thursday. After a two-week drought in coupon supply, $38 billion of 10-year notes will be offered...

Related
Marketsraleighnews.net

Gold falls as U.S. Treasuries strengthen

CHICAGO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 8 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,803.4 dollars per ounce. The Federal Reserve...
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly Ahead of Jobless Claims Data

The U.S. Department of Labor is due to release the number of jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Existing home sales data for the U.S. in June is due to come out at 10 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Thursday morning, ahead...
Marketsetftrends.com

Play the Ebbs and Flows of Treasury Yields with These ETFs

The stock market hasn’t been the only market fluxing up and down—bond yields are also doing the same, giving short-term traders opportunities to play the ebb and flow of yields. In particular, traders can use exchange traded funds (ETFs) from Direxion Investments to capture the moves. For bearish plays, there’s...
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Why The Treasury Market Signals Trouble

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The treasury market is spelling trouble in the broader financial system....
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound from 5-month lows

(Adds afternoon pricing, comments) By Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Treasuries rebounded from five-month lows on Tuesday after the previous session's biggest single-day decline since February, as traders scrambled to hedge positions amidst the unexpected rally in U.S. bond prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note has plunged almost 30 basis points in a week after the Federal Reserve persuaded investors data for June released July 13 showing the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years was transitory. The slide in yields has confounded investors, who say fundamentals suggest the 10-year Treasury will be trading by the end of this year to yield 2%, or almost double Tuesday's lows. What appeared to be short-covering in mid-curve Eurodollars early in the session initially pulled long end yields down, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. "In that sense, there's not so much of a fundamental driver on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one," LeBas said. Ten-year Treasury yields rose 2.9 basis points to 1.210%, after tumbling to 1.128% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 5.4 basis points to 1.869%. Trading was volatile. Ten-year Treasury yields overnight rose to nearly 1.22%. Yields on Monday declined as rising COVID-19 infections globally sparked concerns about the economic outlook and sent investors scrambling for safety in U.S. and German bonds, despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings. "Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and margins over the next two to three years and it's clear now we won't have that," said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management. Bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price in a sharp downturn. "We don't think we will have recession, just long-term growth that won't be as beautiful as what was expected by investors in the January-March period," Colin said. The downward move has been led by the longer end of the market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the start of July. The recent moves might be more than convexity hedging from holders of mortgage securities who are buying duration as well as receiving fixed-income swaps, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "But broadly speaking, this seems to be much more flow driven than just position unwinding," she said. The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with 10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down 0.3 basis points at negative 0.415% Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 101.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.6 basis points at 0.194%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.43%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.264%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 20 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-222/256 0.1935 -0.016 Three-year note 100-14/256 0.3566 -0.021 Five-year note 100-248/256 0.6754 -0.015 Seven-year note 101-226/256 0.9689 0.005 10-year note 103-212/256 1.2102 0.029 20-year bond 107-192/256 1.784 0.049 30-year bond 111-132/256 1.8694 0.054 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Heinrich)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, Treasury yields rebound

July 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar and a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields stemmed inflows into the safe-haven bullion spurred by fears the Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global recovery. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.45 per ounce, as...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

German bond yields touch fresh Feb lows as markets stabilize

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year yield on Tuesday fell to its lowest since February, though the moves were contained as markets looked set to calm down after previous session’s sharp risk-off that was driven by fears around the Delta coronavirus variant.
Marketsfxempire.com

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes Drop as well as Gold

The higher the yield in the 10-year note (interest paid to the purchaser) has an inverse correlation to the price of gold. That means as yields rise in the U.S. debt instruments, it pressures gold to lower pricing. Inversely as yields drop in U.S. debt instruments it tends to create bullish undertones for gold pricing.
RetailNBC New York

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower, 10-Year Treasury Around 1.27%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday morning, with the 10-year falling to around 1.27%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.275% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.905%. Yields move inversely to prices.
BusinessCNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls below 1.2%, hitting a new five-month low

U.S. Treasury yields continued to slide on Monday, with the 10-year benchmark rate falling to its lowest level in five months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 10 basis points to 1.194% at around 12:30 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 12 basis points to 1.811%. Yields move inversely to prices.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury seeks dealer comments on auction sizes

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the government. The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the process for the Treasury’s next quarterly debt...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields up as June U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise

(Adds primary dealer survey, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared most of Friday's gains as doubts about the economic recovery's strength and dovish Federal Reserve policy were seen as likely to cap yields in the near-term, even after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in June. Demand for goods remained strong even as spending shifts back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter. Retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. May's sales decline was revised to 1.7% from the previously reported 1.3%. The data was "a little better," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, yields are holding near last week's lows and "we're sort of just sitting nowhere now." Yields have dropped since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday pledged "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery, and indicated he saw no need to rush withdrawing economic support because of a recent jump in inflation. "I think most people expected higher yields at this point, just given the economy's reopening ... but Powell's fairly dovish, so it's really hard to. It doesn't feel like it's ready to really go back to the year-to-date high yields," Lederer said. Benchmark 10-year notes gained half a basis point on the day to 1.302%. They are holding just above last week's five-month lows of 1.250% and are down from 1.776% in March. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes was little changed on the day at 107 basis points. An uptick in coronavirus cases tied to the Delta variant have added to concerns about economic strength after Los Angeles County said on Thursday it would reimpose its mask mandate this weekend. The yield curve has flattened in recent weeks as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventual Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. Some analysts say long-dated yields may be too low relative to expected growth. "The current level of Treasury yields imply a relatively pessimistic growth outlook: the current level of yields would be justified if we lowered our growth forecasts by nearly 3 percentage points, implying just 0.5% real growth over the next year," JPMorgan analysts said in a report late on Thursday. "We think these concerns are overstated, but other recent episodes indicate this gap is unlikely to close quickly." The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the government. The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the process for the Treasury's next quarterly debt refunding announcement in August. July 16 Friday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-205/256 0.2275 0.003 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.4329 0.000 Five-year note 100-116/256 0.7815 0.007 Seven-year note 101-46/256 1.0733 0.005 10-year note 102-248/256 1.302 0.005 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.8583 0.014 30-year bond 110-4/256 1.9316 0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.00 -0.50 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall to one-week lows as Fed's Powell maintains dovish rhetoric

(Adds comments from Fed's Powell and Evans, adds quote, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-week lows on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress for the second day that rising inflation is likely to be transitory and that the U.S. central bank would continue to support the economy. Powell delivered the same pledge of "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery as he did on Wednesday, an indication he sees no need to rush the withdrawal of support from the economy because of a recent jump in inflation. “He continues to lean a bit more dovishly than what we saw after the June FOMC meeting via the dot plot,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That doesn’t mean that tapering still isn’t on track, and it doesn’t mean that we won’t see some shift in monetary policy in 2022 and 2023 in terms of the liftoff rate hike. Rather, that Powell has been pushing back on this notion that there’s some high degree of urgency to start normalizing rates this year,” Lyngen said. Benchmark 10-year yields fell six basis points on Thursday to 1.297%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened five basis points to 107 basis points. The Fed surprised markets after its June meeting showed that U.S. central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023, with 13 of 18 policymakers foreseeing a "liftoff" in borrowing costs by that year and 11 seeing two quarter-percentage-point rate increases. Long-dated yields have fallen in the past few weeks and the yield curve has flattened as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventually Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. The market has been choppy at times, however, and market participants say that moves are being influenced by investors positioning for higher rates having to cover those positions when they move against them. “It’s showing us that perhaps positioning is still leaning heavily towards higher rates,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. "There’s still I’d say, on balance, investors who are underweight their usual duration benchmarks, which is part of the explanation for the price action, which doesn’t really make much sense.” Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans also said on Thursday said he's still digesting what the recent leap in inflation means for the appropriate timing of interest rate increases, but signaled he still sees liftoff as years away. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 16-month low last week as the labor market gains traction, but worker shortages and bottlenecks in the supply chain are frustrating efforts by businesses to ramp up production to meet strong demand for goods and services. The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales data for June on Friday. July 15 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2251 -0.004 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.4328 -0.005 Five-year note 100-124/256 0.7752 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-56/256 1.0677 -0.039 10-year note 103-4/256 1.2972 -0.059 20-year bond 106-180/256 1.8448 -0.066 30-year bond 110-72/256 1.9206 -0.068 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -2.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)

