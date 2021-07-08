Kubernetes Exam Simulator Available Now to All Those With Valid Eligibilities
We announced the availability of an exam simulator included with the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) and Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) exams on June 2nd. At the time we stated that those who purchased any of these exams prior to June 2nd would receive access on a rolling basis; all those holding valid eligibilities for one of the three exams were expected to receive access by mid-August, with those with eligibilities expirining soonest receiving access first.www.linux.com
