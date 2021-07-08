Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Kubernetes Exam Simulator Available Now to All Those With Valid Eligibilities

By Dan Brown
linux.com
 13 days ago

We announced the availability of an exam simulator included with the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) and Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) exams on June 2nd. At the time we stated that those who purchased any of these exams prior to June 2nd would receive access on a rolling basis; all those holding valid eligibilities for one of the three exams were expected to receive access by mid-August, with those with eligibilities expirining soonest receiving access first.

www.linux.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux Foundation#Simulations#Ckad#Eligibilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersGhacks Technology News

Linux Mint 20.2 is now available

The team behind the popular Linux distribution Linux Mint released Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" this week. The new version of Linux Mint is available as a standalone download and as a direct upgrade for systems running Linux Mint 20 and 20.1. Linux Mint 20.2 comes in the three flavors Cinnamon,...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

D2iQ Kubernetes Platform now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

D2iQ announced the availability of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP), including D2iQ Kommander, D2iQ Konvoy, and D2iQ Kaptain, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. D2iQ customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Kubernetes: Calico Enterprise 3.7 with high availability connectivity released

The just released 3.7 release of the Calico observability platform published by Tigera offers the integration of top-of-rack (ToR) switches. For companies that operate Kubernetes on their own servers, the dual-ToR software introduced in the release apparently offers the option of connecting the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), which is commonly used on-premises, more easily with infrastructure inside and outside of their own clusters, i.e. also beyond your own data center with the cloud.
Computerscisco.com

So, You Just Passed the DevNet Associates Exam. Now What?

Have you just passed the DevNet Associates Exam? Well then Congratulations! You did it! After spending countless hours learning about Python, REST APIs, Linux, NETCONF, YANG, and software development methodologies, you are now DevNet Certified!. So now what? What do you do with your new skills?. Step 1: Begin to...
Softwareonmsft.com

Office for Windows visual refresh is now available for all Insiders

Last month, Microsoft unveiled a visual refresh for its Office apps on Windows 10 and Windows 11. After a short delay, the new Office design began rolling out to select Office Insiders last week, and the company has announced that it’s now generally available in the Beta channel. The much-anticipated...
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Metro Simulator is Now Available on Console

Developer KishMish Games and UIG Entertainment are pleased to announce today’s release of Metro Simulator, the realistic subway simulator. After the successful release of Bus Driver Simulator, Metro Simulator is the second product released in this fruitful cooperation. Metro Simulator is available now for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 4/5, having been out on PC via Steam since May 2019.
Computerslinode.com

LKE Now Supporting Kubernetes v1.21.1

We understand how important it is to make sure version upgrades are released to users as quickly as possible and make this effort an ongoing priority. We plan for it, allocate resources, and continually aim to shorten the time from release to support on our products. In April 2021, Kubernetes...
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

Why Tinder, AirBnB, and Pokemon Go All Use Kubernetes

What do Tinder, AirBnB, Pokemon Go, and Pinterest have in common? All of them run on the Kubernetes platform. This article explains why IT executives should be evaluating using this technology, how it can help businesses, and the circumstances it should not be used in. We will take a look...
ComputersLumia UK

Shared disks on Azure Disk Storage are now generally available on all Premium SSD and Standard SSD sizes

With shared disks, Azure Disk Storage is the only shared block storage in the cloud that supports both Windows and Linux based clustered or distributed applications to run your most demanding enterprise applications – like clustered databases, parallel file systems, stateful containers, and machine learning applications – in the cloud, without compromising on well-known deployment patterns for fast failover and high availability.
ComputersInfoQ.com

Microsoft Announces the Public Preview of Disk Pool for Azure VMware Solution

Microsoft recently announced the preview of disk pool enabling Azure Disk Storage as a persistent storage option for Azure VMware Solution - a vSAN hyper-converged vSphere cluster. With this persistent storage option, customers have another choice for running VMware workloads on Azure. Disk pool is an Azure service that surfaces...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA DLSS games SDK now available to all developers

NVIDIA has announced the availability of its new NVIDIA DLSS games SDK for all developers offering Unreal Engine 5 Plugin new customizable options, support for Linux, ARM and more. DLSS uses the power of RTX Tensor Cores to boost game frame rates through an “advanced deep learning temporal super resolution algorithm” and has already been adopted by over 60 games. DLSS games include titles such as Cyberpunk, Call of Duty, DOOM, Fortnite, LEGO, Minecraft, Rainbow Six, and Red Dead Redemption, with support coming soon for Battlefield 2042.
Softwarevmware.com

Horizon Connection Server 21xx as a VM on Hyper-V

I was thrown a curve ball when a customer asked if they can run the Horizon Connection Servers on Windows 2019 VMs on Hyper-V! People still run Hyper-v? lol We'll have a vSphere 7.x Cluster for the Horizon Agents. I did some digging and can't see anything that tells me...
Softwarelinux.com

How LFCA Compares to Legacy Entry-Level IT Certifications

When we developed the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam, we wanted to create a certification that would help folks get started in an IT career by demonstrating to employers they possess knowledge of the most important and widely used modern infrastructure technologies. Our goal was to make an IT career more accessible, and also close the skills gap that is making it difficult for employers to find enough talented candidates.
SoftwareLumia UK

General availability: Better integration between Azure Monitor and Grafana

Grafana is a very popular open-source visualization and analytics software, allowing you to query, visualize, and explore various metrics form multiple data sources in one place. We have recently made some updates to the Azure Monitor plugin for Grafana to enable additional data sources and easier authentication using managed identity.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Elecard Boro Monitoring System Was Deployed on Globecast's Cloud Playout Platform for Premium-Quality Video

MILPITAS, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globecast is migrating customers from traditional hardware-based operations to the cloud. To help ensure a smooth development, implementation and operation of the cloud platform, Globecast chose the Boro IPTV software monitoring system from Elecard. Boro is a client-server application consisting of two parts:...
Softwarevmware.com

Snapshot after vMotion or Strage vMotion is available ?

Snapshot after vMotion or Strage VMotion is available ?. When we execute vMotion etc , the snapshot also moves. Is this snapshot valid at the migration destination ?. The snapshot should work fine after a vMotion and svMotion (as long as ESXi is above 5.0). There is a KB on the impact of snapshot and migrations.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

VirtualBox 6.1.24 Released with Support for Linux 5.13 and Ubuntu Specific Kernels

VirtualBox 6.1.24 comes almost three months after version 6.1.22 to introduce support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 kernel series, for both hosts and guests. As you can imagine, this means that you can now run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.13 on virtual machines, or install VirtualBox on a distro running Linux 5.13.
Video GamesNME

‘Heist Simulator’ is available now on Steam Playtest

Ever wanted to plan the perfect heist? Heist Simulator lets you pull off the crime of the century, and it’s available on Steam Playtest right now. Heist Simulator is described as a bank job strategy game which lets you plan and carry out the perfect heist – if you’re good enough.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

PowerWash Simulator | Challenge mode available now

Today, independent developer FuturLab released their first content update for Steam Early Access title POWERWASH SIMULATOR. Published by Square Enix Ltd, the latest update (0.4) features new ‘Challenge Mode’, additional cleaning jobs, and some all-important community requested quality of life changes. POWERWASH SIMULATOR lets players wash away their worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Players can build their very own power washing business and blast away every speck of dirt and grime that they can find. With a unique take on the simulation genre, POWERWASH SIMULATOR focuses on player relaxation and escapism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy