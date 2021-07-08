Cancel
Yosemite National Park, CA

Too hot to hike? Yosemite to hit 111 degrees this weekend.

By Amy Graff
SFGate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mercury in Yosemite hit 103 degrees Thursday at 2 p.m., and it's still rising. The national park is forecast to hit 106 degrees today at the start of a heat wave that will broil the U.S. West Coast through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The highest temperature...

Comments / 1

Environmenttricornernews.com

No matter where you are, it’s too darned hot

To listen to popular songs from the past, one might think that heat waves were mostly pleasant occasions to lay back in a recliner and just enjoy a cool drink since it’s too hot for either work or play. But the heat waves of today are a different matter. They’ve...
Environmentnewschannel6now.com

Mild today but hot this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will return to the 90s with a high of 90. The winds will continue to be out of the northeast only at 10 mph. Thursday, we will start warming up. We will have a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies and southerly winds returning. Friday, we will continue to be in the mid-90s with a high of 94. By the end of this weekend, it is looking hot and humid. However, thanks to the process of evapotranspiration, we will not heat up as much as the computer models are saying. Evapotranspiration is the process of moisture evaporating from plants. The computer models are saying that we will reach the triple digits by Saturday. However, due to the amount of moisture in the air, we will not warm up that much. That’s thanks to the process of evapotranspiration. The high on Saturday will be around 97. Then on Sunday, we will have a high of 98. There is a chance we could reach the triple digits where the vegetation isn’t as green.

