Oregon just adopted the most protective heat rules for workers in US, advocates say
Expands access to shade, cool water, mandates cool-down breaks. “Oregon OSHA is taking an important step forward in leading the nation on standards for outdoors workers,” said Reyna Lopez, executive director of the Oregon farmworkers’ union, known by its Spanish acronym as PCUN. “It’s crucial that we continue to take steps toward long-term policy shifts in our state, that take climate change, and workers safety seriously.”ktvz.com
