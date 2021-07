Nacho is delighted with his new deal at Real Madrid. The defender has penned a new contract to 2023. Nacho said, “Real Madrid is my home. The club has helped me develop and it has taught me all kinds of positive values to confront life and everything that comes your way. I can't imagine a life without Real Madrid because I've been here for almost half my life. Every year at this club, which is my home, is something positive, and this makes me feel happy. I'm very proud to be able to play for Real Madrid for more years".