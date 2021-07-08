Cancel
Reality sets in for bar owner who pledged 2,000 free meals if England win Euro 2020

By Katie Anderson, Adam Barnett
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago
Open Jar owner Joe Franks pledged to give out 2,000 free parmos if England wins Euro 2020 (Image: Evening Gazette)

A restaurant owner is starting to regret his promise to give away 2,000 free meals if England wins Euro 2020.

Joe Franks, 30, the owner of the Open Jar chain in Teesside, made a "tongue and cheek" pledge at the start of the Euros, according to Teesside Live.

He pledged to give out 2,000 free parmos if England win the tournament.

A parmo is a popular take-away dish from Middlesbrough that consists of a breaded cutlet of chicken or pork topped with a white béchamel sauce and cheese, usually cheddar.

Reflecting on the team's semi-final triumph, he said: "We're in the final, which is the great news, but the bad news is it looks like we are giving away a lot of parmos.

"It was something tongue and cheek I said, thinking it wouldn't amount to anything."

Open Jar might have to order extra stock to make a parmo (pictured) for 2,000 people if England wins

He has recently moved into a "bigger and better" premises in Seaton Carew.

Asked whether he thinks Gareth Southgate's squad will bring home the trophy, he said: "I clearly fancy England's chances a lot more now than I did at the beginning when I made that post."

If the team do beat Italy at Wembley on Sunday, Mr Franks is confident his team will be able to follow through on their promise.

Mr Franks says he rates England's chances of winning as higher than he did at the start of the tournament (Image: Getty Images)

"We order fresh stock day by day", he explained.

"If we win on Sunday, we'll just have to look at ordering a lot more for the Monday."

Customers who want to take up the offer will need to attend with another adult who is paying for their own food.

They also need to show servers the online post from social media.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

