Back to normal Friday, warmer than normal weekend coming

WEATHER STORY: A cell of high air pressure continued to control our region on Thursday and should do so for several more days. Initially, the high from Canada cooled us down. Indeed, at least one record low was set Thursday morning! But, the high is slowly migrating and eventually its circulation will push warmer air up north. So, the cool down of Wednesday and Thursday will become a normal day on Friday with a small warm spell to take over the weekend. Rain-wise, it will stay dry most of this period, too.