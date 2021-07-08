Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Love Island cast won't be told the Euros 2020 results - even if England win

By Tilly Pearce
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhDtx_0arOxnsS00
CAPTION: Love Islanders WON’T be told England are in Euro 2020 final – or be told the result CREDIT: GETTY/REX

Love Island’s singletons will not be allowed to know the results of the Euros 2020 - even if England win on Sunday night.

The England team beat Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday night, sending them through to their first male tournament finals since 1966.

However, while millions tuned into watch the head-to-head at Wembley Stadium, Love Island ’s cast are remaining completely oblivious to the other main talking point back in the UK.

It’s now been confirmed that no matter how well the team does, the islanders won’t know the results until they’re dumped (or until a bombshell breaks the rules and tells them).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09t3G8_0arOxnsS00
It's been confirmed the Love Island cast will be kept in the dark about England's efforts in Euros 2020 (Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

“The Islanders haven't been told that the team are in the final on Sunday - and won't find out the result,” a source told The Sun .

"Of course, new Islanders who have been watching the tournament will go into the villa in the next few weeks, but they're not supposed to tell the current islanders anything about the outside world - including who won Euro 2020."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMngk_0arOxnsS00
Toby is a semi-pro footballer and likely dying to know what's going on

The not-knowing must be particularly hard on semi-pro footballer Toby Aromolaran- who apparently previously tried to get info from the previous arrivals.

But judging by what happens on Thursday’s episode, at least he has a few things to keep his mind off the scores.

It seems that the player has caught the eye of Chloe Burrows - who’s currently in a friendship couple with Hugo - despite being in a blooming romance with Kaz Kazmi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qn0D_0arOxnsS00
The lads will remain totally oblivious to what's going on in the Euros until after they leave

Tonight, it seems Chloe couldn’t hide her feelings any longer from him, and makes them known very publicly during a challenge game of Call Of Booty.

Sharing a snog with him as part of the task, the move goes down like a lead balloon with Kaz, with the girls immediately becoming divided between the two new love rivals.

Who Toby will pick at the next recoupling ceremony remains to be seen.

But even the other guys have their hands full with the girls thanks to new bombshells Millie and Lucinda completely sending the villa into a tailspin.

As a result of their arrival, currently every blooming relationship appears to be on the rocks.

Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka have already completely called it quits after an argument over her treatment of Hugo Hammond during a game.

Jake Cornish looks set to break Liberty Poole’s heart after admitting he is more interested in new girl Lucinda - making a move on her tonight.

Then there’s Liam Reardon, who saw sparks fly with new girl Millie, which will upset Faye Winter if he decides to crack on.

Rachel, who saved Brad McClelland in the latest coupling up, is also set to be devastated as the northern lad also takes a keen eye on Millie.

Things are about to get seriously messy - and if the gang don’t make their minds up quickly, it won’t just be England that’s coming home…

Love Island continues weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

372K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Islanders#Love Island#Uk#Euros 2020#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Q 96.1

Adele Shows Her Love for England Following Euro Finals Loss

Adele is proud of her country. On Sunday night (July 11), the singer took to social media to support her home team following the U.K.'s loss against Italy in this year's Euro finals. "You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together," she wrote...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Love Island fans spotted something odd about Liam and Faye's date

Love Island fans have noticed something a bit off between Liam Reardon and Faye Winter, after the pair went on a brunch date and shared a slimy kiss (their words not ours) after the Undercover Lover challenge. Faye and Liam seem to be ticking all the boxes. After recently coupling...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Love Island bosses limit the cast to two alcoholic drinks per night

Love Island looks like one big, incredible holiday, right? The cast get to stay in the villa of dreams, with panoramic views, an infinity pool, and drinks flowing every night for two whole months (that's if they make it through all the cut-throat dumpings). But actually, all that's not quite...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Love Island Fans Are Kicking Off As Show Is Rescheduled Due To England Match

Love Island fans were dealt a shocking blow at the end of Tuesday night's episode when It was announced that Wednesday's episode will be delayed. Tonight's episode will see the new girls Lucinda and Millie go on three dates with three different boys. But, fans have to wait one extra hour to see the drama unfold because the episode has been pushed back from its usual 9pm time slot to 10pm due to the England semi-final football match against Denmark.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

What time is Love Island on tonight and will there be a re-coupling?

Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the pandemic. With a brand new line-up of contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous seasons.The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays. Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August. Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and a lettings manager.What...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Will Sunday’s episode be cancelled for England’s Euro 2020 final?

Love Island fans have questioned whether Sunday night’s show will be cancelled due to the Euro 2020 final.Following their success against Denmark on Wednesday (7 July) night, Gareth Southgate’s team will face off against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (11 July).The game will mark England’s first time at a final since winning the World Cup in 1966, with play kicking off at 8pm and airing simultaneously on ITV and BBC One.On Wednesday, ITV announced that they would be delaying that day’s episode of Love Island by an hour to a 10pm start in hope of the...
Sportsgoal.com

Will there be a bank holiday in the UK if England win Euro 2020?

There have been calls for an extra bank holiday to be announced if England beat Italy in Sunday's final, but what are the chances of that happening?. England fans across the country are excitedly gearing up for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, the Three Lions’ first major tournament final for 55 years.
UEFAhypebeast.com

Italy Wins Euro 2020, Beating England on Penalties

Italy took the crown at the UEFA Euro 2020 championship match on Sunday, beating England on penalties. This is Italy’s first Euro win since 1968 on penalties. The match was determined by a penalty shootout, with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma denying England’s Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, leading to a final score of 3-2.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Daniel Agger on Euro 2020: ‘It’s a 50-50 game. England are at home but Denmark won’t be scared’

Daniel Agger is stretching, scratching the depths of his vocabulary as he searches for the appropriate description. He stops, pauses and concedes defeat to The Independent: “There is no perfect word to capture what Denmark is feeling right now, to really tell the story of the mood in the country. I’ve never seen it or known it to be like this before.”Across 11 years stationed in his national team’s defence before retiring in 2016, Agger did not experience the depth nor the enveloping nature of the good vibes currently surrounding Denmark, who have secured a semi-final showdown against England...
SportsTelegraph

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Euros fever grips England

Football fever is gripping England. In a few hours, we will know if the Three Lions are through to the Euro 2020 final. Their semi-final showdown with Denmark kicks off at 8pm at Wembley. Follow all the build-up and the action itself in our liveblog. England manager Gareth Southgate, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy