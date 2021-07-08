12 breathtaking Texas lakes you must visit this summer

Lt. Colonel Allen West recently resigned his position as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas in preparation for launching a campaign for Governor of the Lone Star State. After his retirement from the Army in 2004, Col. Allen taught high school in South Florida for a year before volunteering and deploying to Afghanistan as a civilian military adviser to the Afghan army, an assignment he finished in November 2007. In November of 2010, Allen was honored to continue his oath of service to his country when he was elected to the United States Congress, representing Florida’s 22nd District. He is also the former Executive Director of the National Center for Policy Analysis in Dallas, Texas, and the former Director of the Booker T. Washington Initiative at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.