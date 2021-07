We live in the age of instant gratification with new technological advances and communication. Every day, there’s a new social media platform enticing our children and young adults, but as parents are we aware of the dangers lurking in these platforms? We hear stories of how children become addicted to video games and inappropriate content on the internet. As parents, we are the role models for our children. If our children see us always on our laptop or in front of the TV, watching inappropriate content or vulgarity, they in turn will do the same.