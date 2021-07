While we don’t yet have a trailer or much in the way of plot, we do have a first-look still and a November 12 release date for Netflix’s Red Notice. The $130 million action-heist movie, starring Dwayne Johnson (the cop), Gal Gadot (the thief) and Ryan Reynolds (the con artist), was supposed to be a Universal theatrical release once upon a time, but the screenplay started looking excessively pricy (especially as Ryan Reynolds jumped on board) for a movie that may have been more Thomas Crown Affair than Fast & Furious 6, and it became among the biggest (thus far) Netflix originals and their unofficial super-duper event movie of 2021.