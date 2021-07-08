Cancel
Thursday Evening Weather Update

By David Chandley
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical air remains in place across North Georgia and that means warm and muggy conditions both day and night. A few more showers and storms are expected on Friday, becoming more limited for the weekend. Here is the latest outlook.

