Wimbledon Women’s Final Set

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Ash Barty will face Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) on Saturday in the first Wimbledon final for both. Barty is the current No. 1-ranked woman and Pliskova is a former No. 1. Barty already owns a Grand Slam title from the 2019 French Open. Pliskova’s best showing at a major tournament was runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Open. Barty beat 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 in today’s first semifinal. Pliskova then advanced by coming back to eliminate second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 with the help of 14 aces in a vibrant display of power tennis by both players.

