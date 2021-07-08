Wimbledon Women’s Final Set

And then there were only two at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will take on the No. 13 player in the WTA rankings -- and No. 8 seed in this year's tournament -- Karolína Plíšková for the women's singles title at Wimbledon. It's been an unusual tournament with several top players, including Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep, not participating in this year's event while Serena Williams withdrew during her first-round match because of an ankle injury. But that just means the Venus Rosewater Dish will be bestowed to a first-time winner this year at the All England Club.