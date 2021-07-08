Cancel
Environment

Weekend Forecast: Pea soup

By Tyler Penland
nowhabersham.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like hot, soupy, rainy weather then this weekend is just what the doctor ordered. If not, well hang on tight because it’s just the beginning of July. We’ve had a fairly tame summer so far with temperatures remaining mostly below average and numerous breaks from the afternoon storms. That won’t be the case this upcoming weekend. Deep tropical moisture is expected to overspread the area behind a departing Elsa as a weak trough moves in from the west. This “pea soup” airmass will bring high humidity and very consistent temperatures in the upper-60’s overnight and mid/upper-80’s in the afternoons.

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 0

