After Proactive HOME Unit Inspection, Mayor Walsh Reinstates Unfit Declaration for Common Areas at Skyline Apartments

Public Information Officer
Syracuse, New York
Syracuse, New York
 13 days ago
Declaration clears the way to again stop public rent payments at the James Street complex

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh today reinstated the unfit for occupancy declaration in the common areas at the Skyline Apartments at 753 James Street. The declaration came after a proactive spot inspection of the 365-unit apartment complex by Mayor Walsh’s HOME (High Occupancy Monitoring and Enforcement) Unit. The inspection identified unsanitary conditions in building stairwells and an inoperable elevator.

“If Green Skyline thought there would be less attention on the building, they were mistaken. What I saw on this visit today is unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated,” said Mayor Walsh, who joined the inspection today. “We will continue to do everything in our authority to ensure the property owner fulfills its responsibilities to its residents.”

The City initially declared the Skyline common areas to be unfit for occupancy on March 23 which allowed the withholding of public assistance rent payments for a period of seven weeks. That declaration was lifted in mid-May when Green Skyline met the requirements of the order.

In early June, the City extended the nuisance abatement order at Skyline Apartments for one year and required additional safety and security improvements by Green Skyline, the building’s owner. Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner’s six-page nuisance abatement order mandates increased onsite security, cracks down on trespassers and requires reporting of complaints and safety incidents by Skyline managers to property owners.

These actions are part of an ongoing series of steps taken by the City to force compliance by Green Skyline. Earlier this year, the City obtained an Order to Compel compliance with building code requirements related to elevators from the State Supreme Court, as well as a monetary judgment against Green Skyline for failing to comply with elevator building code requirements. The City continues to closely monitor code compliance at the Skyline and will initiate additional legal actions as needed.

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York

