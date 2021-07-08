Some All Stars Pull Out of Next Tuesday’s Game
-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and Carlos Correa (kor-AY-ah) will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver. Altuve, a second baseman, cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game. Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, decided to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.www.wilx.com
