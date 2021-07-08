Cancel
Some All Stars Pull Out of Next Tuesday’s Game

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and Carlos Correa (kor-AY-ah) will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver. Altuve, a second baseman, cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game. Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, decided to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Carlos Correa pulls out of All-Star game to spend time with wife

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is pulling out of next week's All-Star Game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple's first child. “It’s a tough decision,” Correa said. “People voted for me to be in it. People want to see me play in it, but we’ve been trying now for a long time to have our first child and now that it’s finally there in her belly, I want to be able to spend those days with her and get to enjoy the whole experience, go to the doctor’s appointments and see the baby on the sonograms and everything. I really want to enjoy that part.

