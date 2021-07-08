Behavioral Therapy Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the number of travelers traveling to different time zones and new product launches associated with insomnia. The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin.