Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Hosts Free Virtual Patient Education Events throughout July 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Individuals and couples struggling with infertility are invited to join Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) four, free virtual events this July where they can expand their knowledge on a mix of topics including what one's menstrual cycle says about their fertility, getting pregnant with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and what to expect when beginning fertility treatment.