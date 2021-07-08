Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

IHP, Cachet bringing 162 homes to Union Park at Norterra

By AZ Big Media
azbigmedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHP Capital Partners, one of the nation’s leading real estate investment firms, and Cachet Homes, an Arizona-based luxury homebuilder, have formed a joint venture (JV) to acquire a 66.7-acre parcel in North Phoenix for the development and construction of 162 single-family homes. Within the Union Park at Norterra master-planned community, the project includes 102 alley-loaded lots and 60 traditional front-loaded lots. Development is underway and project completion is anticipated in Q3 2022. Sales are scheduled to open in summer 2022.

