Celerant Technology® Integrates Point of Sale Software with Hobby and Train Wholesaler, Emery Distributors™
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced a new integration with Emery Distributors, a family-owned, hobby and train wholesaler. Through Celerant’s point of sale software, hobby shop retailers can access Emery Distributors’ product catalog, import products and automatically order inventory for their brick-and-mortar store locations, based on min/max levels.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0