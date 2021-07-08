AI In Telecommunication Market Growth Analysis, Strategies, Demands in After Coronavirus Lockdown Over The World

Buses are considered as the most common mode of public transportation in almost every country across the world. Since the evolution of the public transport systems, buses have had a strong place in mass transportation segment. In addition, by considering the rise in global population coupled with the transportation demand, the buses are witnessing progress in terms of cutting-edge designs, passenger carrying volume, integration of advanced onboard systems, and other comfort & convenient features. Further, many developments are taking place in the field of bus door system, wherein the buses are equipped with automatic doors such as twin glider door, folding door, and electric folding door that can open by itself when any object comes closer to it. The current demand for such latest doors drives the growth of the global autonomous bus door system market.