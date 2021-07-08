Catch Up on the Best Moments From Day Two of Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Summit
Most of us saw clips of Demna Gvasalia’s debut couture show for Balenciaga on Instagram yesterday, but this morning at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, we got a rare treat. The show was replayed in its entirety—with no soundtrack, just whooshes of fabric—before Gvasalia joined Vogue Runway’s global director Nicole Phelps to discuss the collection. From his decision to omit music (“I wanted the clothes to speak for themselves”) to the intricacies of his couture jeans, he answered questions about his couture debut and shared what he learned about himself in the process.www.vogue.com
