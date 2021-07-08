Catch Up on the Best Moments From Day Two of Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Summit

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Much like us, actor Nina Dobrev is ready to travel again this summer. Up until now, Dobrev says her schedule has been all work, no play. She’s been busy as the executive producer of Fin, a new documentary from Discovery+ out now, which explores the dark effects of shark fin trading. “If we don’t do something now, it's going to really affect us and ocean life in 20 to 30 years,” says Dobrev. “I’ve been an ocean advocate for a very long time; I used to be afraid of sharks, but now I'm obsessed with them.”