Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Catch Up on the Best Moments From Day Two of Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Summit

By Emily Farr a
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 13 days ago

Most of us saw clips of Demna Gvasalia’s debut couture show for Balenciaga on Instagram yesterday, but this morning at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, we got a rare treat. The show was replayed in its entirety—with no soundtrack, just whooshes of fabric—before Gvasalia joined Vogue Runway’s global director Nicole Phelps to discuss the collection. From his decision to omit music (“I wanted the clothes to speak for themselves”) to the intricacies of his couture jeans, he answered questions about his couture debut and shared what he learned about himself in the process.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamish Bowles
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Edward Enninful
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Demna Gvasalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Fashion Editor#Vogue Runway#British Vogue#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Julianne Hough Wows in the Silkiest Peek-a-Boo Gown & Metallic Heels at 2021 amFAR Gala

Julianne Hough brought high fashion to the 2021 amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The “Safe Haven” star joined her friend and business partner Nina Dobrev for the red carpet event on July 16. For the occasion, Hough modeled a peek-a-boo gown from designer Nicolas Jebran complete with a one-shoulder fit, a peek-a-boo panel across the torso and a high-leg slit.
Designers & CollectionsThe Drum

Unidays x Missguided fashion designer search winner

First in a series of creative brand collaborations for the gen z platform. A student from Manchester has won a dream break into the fashion industry after entering a Unidays competition to win having a dress design made and sold by Missguided. To celebrate London Fashion Week, Unidays, the world’s biggest student benefits platform with 17M members worldwide, joined forces with top global fashion retailer Missguided, to offer a budding student designer the opportunity to produce and sell their winning idea. The successful entry was selected by a panel of Missguided’s top designers from over 2,000 entries. Katie Macpherson had a one-to-one coaching and mentoring session with a judge to develop her idea and the design was then created and produced. The stylish dress will now go on sale priced at £24 as a limited edition on the fashion platform this week. Katie will receive an 8% share of the net profits, a £1000 Missguided voucher and a Unidays cash grant of £1000.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Influenced: Vogue Editors on Finding Fashion Inspiration in Their Colleagues

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After more than a year of remote work, the time has finally come for Vogue staffers to emerge from our homes and step, however cautiously, back into the office. While it may take us a few weeks to reacclimate to the nuances of elevator etiquette, I know I’m not the only one who’s been looking forward to the return of spontaneous conversation, in-person meetings, and—perhaps most importantly—office style inspiration.
thetrendspotter.net

The Best Street Style from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2021

The much-anticipated Haute Couture Fashion Week returned this week, capturing our attention on and off the runways. From Chanel to Balenciaga, the fashion goers wore an array of metallic fabrics, pyjama inspired outerwear, and pops of Bleu de France. We saw plenty of chunky loafers and green accessories throughout the week, with statement yellow handbags and a myriad of gorgeous headscarves. Get inspired for your next shopping trip with the hottest street style we spotted at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2021.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Ralph Rucci’s Pragmatic Luxury and Haute Craftsmanship Has Never Seemed So Timely

“Every collection is a continuum of the last one,” says Ralph Rucci in the movie that was sent to his clients as a teaser for his Fall 2021 couture collection. Directed by Matthew Placek, whose subjects have included Marina Abramovic, Julian Schnabel, and Philip Johnson’s Glass House, the film finds Rucci discussing the themes that continue to resonate for him, including scarification and the skeleton form, and his philosophy of couture.
NYLON

The Best Beauty Moments From Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021

After over a year of digital Fashion Week events, Paris Haute Couture week returned this month with a bang. As always, the extremely expensive outfits provided some much-needed escapism from the everyday. The hair and makeup looks were equally extraordinary to match. From 3D-printed nails to braided mohawks and face...
Posted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

In the Bette Davis classic Now Voyager, Charlotte Vale celebrates her transformation from browbeaten frump to elegant aristocrat with a lengthy cruise. In true old Hollywood form, Vale’s confidence boost is illustrated through clothes, Davis trading her high necked blouses and shapeless dresses for the bold look of 1940s fashion. What Vale wears at her destination is just as important as where she’s headed. When she emerges from the ship’s cabin resplendent in Orry-Kelly costumes, the audience knows things are about to get interesting.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

These Summer Dinner Party Outfits Will Ensure You’re Hostess With the Mostess

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This summer has been hailed as one of joy and reunion, a true return to friends, family, and celebrating, but summer dinner party outfits can take many forms depending on the scenario. So what’s the perfect look for every summertime dinner? A Lower East Side sidewalk celebration may call for a clingy Paco Rabanne knit maxi dress, while a Gramercy Park dinner party outfit would likely require a bit more flounce, like Markarian’s gingham taffeta.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

See the 1997 Cerruti Collection From Which Kate Moss Pulled This Rule-Breaking Cannes Red Carpet Look

The year 1997 was a good one for Americans in Paris. Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors were hired to design for Louis Vuitton and Celine, respectively, and Narciso Rodriguez was installed at Cerruti. All three brought fresh eyes, and a certain pragmatism, to French luxury, which just then was getting a rethink, as the industry was being organized into streamlined conglomerates.
Posted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

After a year of respite, the Cannes Film Festival and its requisite parade of beauty looks are here to remind onlookers all over the world that sumptuous style is back. With a backdrop as opulent as the French Riviera, both sartorial and above-neck choices must do their best to match the given glamour—what better occasion to go all out?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Louis Vuitton Hosts a Fête Fit for French Cinema Royalty at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival

If 2021 is rumored to be the next ‘Roaring Twenties,’ then the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival makes a solid case for glamour. Louis Vuitton followed suit, hosting a soiree celebrating all things cinematic. Guests toned down their red carpet couture in favor of some cozy ‘LV’ evening wear. Director and president of the Cannes jury, Spike Lee, could be seen wearing a Vuitton bomber, arm-in-arm with his wife and the film producer Tonya Lewis Lee. Timothée Chalamet turned up the heat in a green racer tracksuit but kept cool in tropical sneaks. Chalamet’s long-anticipated film by director Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, is already causing quite a stir. The actor reunited with his co-star, Tilda Swinton, where the pair made quite the fashionable stir.
Posted by
Vogue Magazine

“It’s Where I Really Found Peace for Myself as a Designer”—Demna Gvasalia Talks Balenciaga Couture at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion

With each new couture season comes the inevitable question: Is couture relevant now? Demna Gvasalia gave us an answer with an arresting couture debut at Balenciaga: a resounding yes. He discussed his 63-look collection of jeans, silk “feather” coats, and chain-mail aran “knits” with Vogue Runway’s Nicole Phelps this morning at Vogue’s annual Forces of Fashion summit. It was through designing and being fit for his own made-to-measure suit, he said, that he discovered “couture was a place where I really found that peace for myself as a designer.”
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Supermodel Lara Stone Married in a Romantic Lace Gown at City Hall

Despite being the definitive supermodel of the late ‘00s, Lara Stone tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. Though, the supermodel seemed more than happy to share some major news with her Instagram followers on Monday: “Got to marry my love this weekend,” she wrote, tagging the property developer David Grievson. (Congratulations quickly poured in from fellow models like Natasha Poly, Mariacarla Boscono, and Karlie Kloss.) The low-key ceremony was held at the town hall of Hungerford in southern England, and apparently limited to friends and family outside of the fashion industry.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Why Is the Fashion World Still Obsessed With This Olympian’s Sunglasses?

Last week, Johnny Valencia of Pechuga Vintage posted a photo of Trinidadian Olympian Alto Boldon from the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. Boldon, who ended up winning the silver medal for the Men’s 100 meter race, was wearing a standard running leotard with a pair of silver, reflective sunglasses that went not over his ears, but over his head. Fittingly called “OVERTHETOP,” the Oakley pair morphed Boldon into a speedy dystopian character out of Mad Max.
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

6 Things Nina Dobrev Always Packs for a Summer Vacation

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Much like us, actor Nina Dobrev is ready to travel again this summer. Up until now, Dobrev says her schedule has been all work, no play. She’s been busy as the executive producer of Fin, a new documentary from Discovery+ out now, which explores the dark effects of shark fin trading. “If we don’t do something now, it's going to really affect us and ocean life in 20 to 30 years,” says Dobrev. “I’ve been an ocean advocate for a very long time; I used to be afraid of sharks, but now I'm obsessed with them.”
Posted by
Nerdable

10 best dress up games and fashion games for Android

Dress up and fashion games are a subset of the simulation genre. Players unlock various outfits through the game, dress up characters, and take photos of them wearing their cute outfits. There are often some other mechanics as well, including puzzle, simulation, and sometimes others as well. The games also tend to be more relaxed than most other game genres. There are a ton of fashion games in the Google Play Store and most of them have similar names. It can make finding the good ones a little difficult. Here are some of the best dress up games for Android right now.
Posted by
Vogue Magazine

It’s Official: Men Are Shopping for Skirts More Than Ever Before

For as long as there have been garments, there have been men wearing skirts. And yet American hang-ups about gender have effectively killed the idea in a mainstream way, siloing pleated minis and swooshing maxis to the womenswear section. Even Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2002 tie skirt—what one might consider a perfect hybrid of masculin-féminin tropes—didn’t get the movement going in broader pop culture. But since the spring 2018 season, skirts have been gaining traction on menswear runways, and no one is more to thank for that than Thom Browne.

Comments / 0

Community Policy