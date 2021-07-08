Cancel
Missouri State

Three Injured in Morgan County Crash

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 13 days ago
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling southbound on Missouri 5 at Route TT at 5:12 p.m., when a 205 Kia Optima, driven by 20-year-old Candace J. Schultz of Warsaw, slowed and stopped to make a left turn. A 1991 Dodge Dakota, driven by 75-year-old Doris F. Busen of Stover, failed to stop and struck the rear of the Kia. The Kia began skidding and sliding and traveled off the right side of the road. The Dakota continued forward and traveled off the left side of the road, entered the ditch and struck several small trees, coming to rest in the ditch.

