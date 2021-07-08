Lessons From The First Year: How Our Place In Sparks Aims To Break The Cycle Of Homelessness
The Our Place shelter in Sparks began moving in families experiencing homelessness about a year ago. There is space for roughly 140 women and 40 families, and the facility is at, or near, capacity every day. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck checked in with Washoe County Human Services Director Amber Howell to learn what strides the facility and its residents have made and what challenges they’re still facing.www.kunr.org
Comments / 0