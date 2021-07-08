Cancel
Chargers Positional Review: Wide Receiver

By Fernando Ramirez
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 13 days ago
The Chargers may have one of the best receiving cores in the league. Receivers coach Chris Beatty will have his work cut out for him because he will need to find who will be the best receivers that will help this offense in two areas: moving the chains and blocking for running backs.

The receivers unit will be ten-strong heading into training camp. There will be a lot of work to do as Beatty and his receivers get used to each other during training camp. Justin Herbert is the starting quarterback going into camp this season, so whoever has the best connection with him will make the roster.

Lock: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer

On the bubble: Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson

Outside looking in: K.J. Hill Jr., Joe Reed, Austin Proehl, Jason Moore, John Hurst

Starters: Keenan Allen is one of the best route runners in the NFL and will be looking to have a significant role in Joe Lombardi’s offense. He said that he felt like this offense allows them to be free and how excited he is to be a part of it. Mike Williams is one of the best jump-ball receivers in the league and is looking to have a big season, especially in a contract year. Lombardi expects big things from Williams, who will be playing in the Michael Thomas role in this offense. Palmer is a rookie third-round draft and will be looking to fill the third receiver role that this team has been missing. Training camp will show a lot about where Palmer is in this offense.

On the bubble: Both receivers were put on the bubble because they played well under Anthony Lynn. There is a new coaching staff, and it will be interesting to see where they fit. Last season, both Johnson and Guyton made big-time plays and had numerous touchdowns of 50 plus yards. Both players will need to be consistent during training camp to earn a spot on the team. Both grew during training camp last season because they were with the second and third-string, so they got a lot of face time with Herbert.

Outside looking in: Hill and Reed were drafted by the team last season, and it was a rough rookie year. Joe Reed was thought to be a gadget weapon but barely saw the field. He scored a running touchdown and could find new life with this new offense if used properly. K.J. Hill was rarely used in the offense until the back end of the season and had trouble at times holding on to punt returns. Both will need to prove themselves on special teams as well in the offense. The three receivers left will have a hard time finding a spot. Jason Moore has been with the team for three seasons while John Hurst joined them in November of last year. Teams usually pick five or six receivers, so every receiver will need a strong training camp.

ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

