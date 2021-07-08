Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Join us online and at the iconic Castro Theatre on 7/24 & 7/25

San Francisco Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter for a chance to win a movie voucher for The San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, compliments of the San Francisco Chronicle!. The Jewish Film Institute presents the world's oldest and largest festival of its kind - the 41st San Francisco Jewish Film Festival! From dozens of short films, to the final documentary from prolific Bay Area filmmaker, Debra Chasnoff, SFJFF has films for ALL audiences! Enjoy international world premieres, controversial conversation starters and Bernie Madoff Musical!

