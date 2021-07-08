Cancel
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease as beef demand cools

By Tom Polansek
Reuters
CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures dropped for a second day, following U.S. boxed beef prices lower as seasonal demand cools.

“You’re still seeing boxed beef pull back, which is normal, seasonally,” said Matthew Wiegand, Risk Management Consultant at FuturesOne. “We’re past the Fourth of July – we don’t have a grilling holiday until Labor Day.”

Boxed beef prices fell, with choice cuts dropping $2.93 to $281.97 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while select cuts fell $2.02 to $260.06 per cwt. BEEF-US-CHBEEF-US-SE

CME August live cattle futures ended down 1.325 cents at 119.275 cents per pound, hitting its lowest price since June 11.

Cash cattle traded $1 to $2 lower across the upper U.S. Plains, ranging from $119.00 in Kansas to $125.00 in Nebraska, according to the USDA.

Live cattle pulled the feeder cattle market lower, despite a softer corn trade, Wiegand said.

CME August feeder cattle settled 1.675 cents lower at 157.325 cents per pound.

Meanwhile, CME hogs were mostly firm, though the most active August contract inched lower as demand cools and herd size looks to rebuild.

“The margins should be there to encourage expansion. It’s just how fast it can do it,” said Wiegand.

CME lean hog futures for August delivery ended down 0.025 cents at 100.375 cents per pound.

