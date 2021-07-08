Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Opinion: Bay Area heat waves could become downright deadly without action

By Nooshin Razani and Amee Raval
San Francisco Chronicle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re barely a week into July, but the Bay Area has already broken record temperatures. And more heat waves are on the way. Wealthier neighborhoods have been shown to stay a few degrees cooler, thanks to the abundance of tree-lined streets, parks and green spaces that provide shade. Many single-family homes run energy efficient cooling systems, which are more likely to stay on during power outages thanks to solar panels and battery backup systems.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Richmond, CA
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Air Conditioning#Extreme Weather#Fruitvale#Ac#Parkscore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Environment
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy