When planning a vacation, many people look for something different: a better climate, prettier scenery, slower pace of life, cleaner air, or quieter surroundings. Others may choose to do something they enjoy but is missing or deficient in their daily lives. A good vacation can help us to reconnect with ourselves; operating as a vehicle for self-discovery and helping us get back to feeling our best. Down time allows us to forget our daily worries, and opens our mind to new ways of thinking and creativity.