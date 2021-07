I’m personally not financially ready to commit to botox. I already get my hair highlighted, and that’s already an expensive beauty habit, so I’ve been on the hunt for Botox alternatives that won’t break the bank—no matter how off the wall they sound. My roommate recently told me that her coworker had been wearing wrinkle patches to soften fine lines at home since she wasn’t on Zoom calls and no one was seeing her face anyway. Naturally, I was intrigued by her injection-free “hack,” which prompted me to look for some of my own. After some research, I found these best-selling wrinkle patches called Frownies on Amazon, and I had to try them out for myself.