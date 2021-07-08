Cancel
Cycling

Nils Politt claims Stage 12 at Tour de France

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1Alb_0arOu3NM00

German Nils Politt peeled off from a 13-rider breakaway and soloed to victory at Stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday.

Spain’s Imanol Erviti and Harry Sweeny of Australia finished second and third, respectively, at Nimes.

It was the second stage win of Politt’s career and his first at the TDF. He had to do without teammate and three-time world champion Peter Sagan, who was forced to withdraw prior to the stage with a knee injury.

“It’s a dream to win a stage in the Tour de France. It’s the biggest win you can have,” Politt said.

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia retained the yellow jersey, five minutes, 18 seconds ahead of Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran.

Friday’s Stage 13 runs 219.9 kilometers from Nimes to Carcassonne.

–Field Level Media

