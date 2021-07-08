Cancel
New York Yankees place Michael King on IL (finger contusion)

By Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

The New York Yankees moved right-hander Michael King to the 10-day injured list with a middle finger contusion on his pitching hand Thursday.

The move is retroactive to Monday. The Yankees don’t yet have a starter in place for Friday’s game at the Houston Astros.

King, 26, moved from the bullpen to the rotation for late May and June and started six games. He lost three decisions in that span and accumulated a 5.47 ERA.

King is 0-4 with a 3.72 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 21 walks in 48 1/3 innings this season.

New York recalled infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. Wade has appeared in 52 games for the Yankees this season at second base, shortstop, third base, designated hitter and all three outfield roles.

–Field Level Media

