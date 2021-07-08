What To Know About 5G

If you're looking to explore how IoT technology could benefit your business or home, and you like tinkering and app development, the Sensor Starter Kit from Norwegian company Disruptive Technologies could be the launchpad you need. For £579 ($649 in the US, €669 in Europe) you get five small sensors -- they're the size of Scrabble tiles -- to measure temperature, touch, proximity, humidity and the presence of water; these talk wirelessly to a 4G/LTE Cloud Connector gateway, which uploads data to the DT Studio web app where you can create dashboards, configure notifications and integrate data streams with your own applications via webhooks or a full-blown REST API. It's all remarkably straightforward.
