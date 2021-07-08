Plano Man used Bitcoin and US Postal Service to sell drugs
Federal authorities say a Plano man, who used the postal service to send thousands of pounds of drugs to users, has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.www.audacy.com
Federal authorities say a Plano man, who used the postal service to send thousands of pounds of drugs to users, has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.www.audacy.com
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.https://www.audacy.com/krld
Comments / 0