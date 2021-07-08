Cancel
Plano, TX

Plano Man used Bitcoin and US Postal Service to sell drugs

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 13 days ago

Federal authorities say a Plano man, who used the postal service to send thousands of pounds of drugs to users, has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
Texas State
Plano, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Plano, TX
#Us Postal Service#Drugs#Heroin#The Postal Service#Plano Man#The Us Postal Service#Darknet
